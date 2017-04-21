OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

04-24-29-44-46, Lucky Ball: 16

(four, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-four, forty-six; Lucky Ball: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

7-6-7

(seven, six, seven)

9-7-5

(nine, seven, five)

6-3-0-6

(six, three, zero, six)

6-2-2-0

(six, two, two, zero)

9-6-7-2-1

(nine, six, seven, two, one)

3-1-4-4-4

(three, one, four, four, four)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

02-09-23-34-38

(two, nine, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000