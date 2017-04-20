OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-09-12-26-30-37, Kicker: 4-9-0-8-6-9
(four, nine, twelve, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-seven; Kicker: four, nine, zero, eight, six, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $11.7 million
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
9-4-0
(nine, four, zero)
8-5-6
(eight, five, six)
7-0-2-1
(seven, zero, two, one)
0-9-0-4
(zero, nine, zero, four)
6-2-8-0-1
(six, two, eight, zero, one)
8-1-7-5-5
(eight, one, seven, five, five)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
03-05-24-25-29
(three, five, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000