Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Monday, Apr. 17.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]
——————–
Monday, Apr. 17 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Marcy Kaptur speaks at announcement of new route out of Toledo Express Airport – Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority announce new route out of Toledo Express Airport, via press conference with Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority President and CEO Paul Toth and Toledo, OH Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson
Location: Toledo Express Airport Second Floor Terminal, Toledo, OH http://www.toledoportauthority.org/
Contacts: Holly Kemler Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority [email protected] 1 419 260 9981
——————–
Monday, Apr. 17 11:15 AM 28th Bomb Wing officials unveil nose art in observance of the Doolittle Raider anniversary – 28th Bomb Wing officials hold ceremony to unveil ‘Ruptured Duck’ nose art on one of the aircraft, as part of a two-day observance of the 75th Doolittle Raider anniversary. Guests include Lt. Col. Richard Cole
Location: 1100 Spaatz St, Dayton, OH Dayton www.wpafb.af.mil
Contacts: 88th Air Base Wing Office of Public Affairs 1 937 522 3252
Media crews desiring to cover this event must arrive at the Hope Hotel parking lot near Packy’s Restaurant at 11:15 a.m. April 17 to be escorted to the event location to cover the 12 p.m. ceremony. Media covering the event must RSVP to the 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs office by calling 937-522-3522 no later than 4 p.m. April 14. An audio MULT box will be available for television media to use. Media must bring their own XLR audio cables for connectivity. No additional microphones will be placed on the podium. This portion of the two-day observance of the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raiders mission is not open to the public
——————–
Monday, Apr. 17 2:00 PM POSTPONED: Cleveland Committee of the Whole meeting
Location: City Hall, 601 Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandcitycouncil.org/ https://twitter.com/CleCityCouncil
Contacts: Joan Mazzolini Chief of Communications [email protected] 1 216 664 4466
——————–
Monday, Apr. 17 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird
Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 18 7:30 AM Otterbein University Ross Leadership Institute Series, with Downtown Columbus President and CEO Guy Worley
Location: Otterbein’s Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St, Westerville, OH http://otterbein.edu/ https://twitter.com/otterbein
Contacts: Jennifer Hill Otterbein University [email protected] 1 614 823 1284
Email [email protected] to register
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 18 10:00 AM Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news
Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 383 2534
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 18 11:00 AM ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ event at UT – University of Toledo’s Center for Student Advocacy and Wellness and Alpha Chi Omega host ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’, in recognition of April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Location: Thompson Student Union, Centennial Mall, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo #RedShoeChallenge
Contacts: Christine Billau University of Toledo 1 419 530 2077
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 18 11:30 AM Fifth Third Bancorp: Full year 2016 AGM
Location: Hyatt Regency Cincinnati, 151 West, 5th Street, Cincinnati, OH http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird
Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 18 12:00 PM Cleveland Committee of the Whole meeting
Location: City Hall, 601 Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandcitycouncil.org/ https://twitter.com/CleCityCouncil
Contacts: Joan Mazzolini Chief of Communications [email protected] 1 216 664 4466
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 18 3:00 PM Greater Columbus Sports Commission, Ohio Dominican and Capital University media availability – Greater Columbus Sports Commission Executive Director Linda Logan, Ohio Dominican University Athletics Director Jeff Blair, and Capital University Athletics Director Roger Ingles discuss the NCAA’s championship announcements made for the 2018-19 through 2021-22 academic years * The NCAA announced the host cities for more than 400 pre-determined sites for those academic years
Location: 155 W. Nationwide Blvd, Columbus, OH Columbus www.columbussports.org/ https://twitter.com/Columbus_Sports
Contacts: Bruce Wimbish Greater Columbus Sports Commission [email protected] 1 614 632 7600
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 18 – Thursday, Apr. 20 Midwest Petroleum and Convenience Tradeshow – Midwest Petroleum and Convenience Tradeshow (M-PACT), hosted by Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association / Illinois Association of Convenience Stores / Indiana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association / Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association / Ohio Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association
Location: Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, IN Indianapolis http://m-pact.org/
Contacts: PMAA 1 517 622 3530 Cathy Melton M-PACT [email protected] 1 317 655 4448
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 18 March Results
Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive
Contacts: Matt Downing Progressive Corp Press 1 440 395 4222
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 18 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q1 2017 Results
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news
Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 383 2534
——————–
Wednesday, Apr. 19 8:00 AM Teradata Corp: Full year 2016 AGM
Location: Waldorf Astoria Chicago, 11 East Walton Street, Chicago, IL http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=215054&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/Teradata
Contacts: Gregg Swearingen Teradata Investor Relations [email protected] 1 937 242 4600
——————–
Wednesday, Apr. 19 9:00 AM Huntington Bancshares: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank
Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614.480.4720
——————–
Wednesday, Apr. 19 9:00 AM Sherwin-Williams: Full year 2016 AGM
Location: Landmark Conference Center, 927 Midland Building, 101 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, OH http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams
Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244
——————–
Wednesday, Apr. 19 5:00 PM Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds April Community hours
Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library, 3434 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311
——————–
Wednesday, Apr. 19 Procter & Gamble: Q2 2017 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.pg.com/investors/sectionmain.jhtml https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble
Contacts: Jennifer Chelune Procter & Gamble Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 983 2570
——————–
Wednesday, Apr. 19 – Thursday, Apr. 20 Annual Clinic at the Cleveland Clinic
Location: Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://citiconferences.com/ https://twitter.com/Citi
Contacts: Citigroup press 1 212 793 0710
——————–
Wednesday, Apr. 19 Dancers Julianne and Derek Hough begin national tour – ‘Move – Beyond – Live On Tour’, national tour begins for professional dancer siblings Julianne and Derek Hough’s new stage production inspired by the elements of earth, wind, fire, and water
Location: Akron Civic Theatre, Akron, OH Akron MoveLiveOnTour.com https://twitter.com/MoveLiveOnTour #MoveBeyond
Contacts: Erica Gerard PMK-BNC [email protected] 1 212 373 6108
——————–
Wednesday, Apr. 19 Huntington Bancshares: Q1 2017 Results
Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank
Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614.480.4720
_____
Keywords: Daybook, Ohio