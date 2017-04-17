Posted on by

Police: Warm weather may have led to homicide spike


TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in an Ohio city say unseasonably warm weather might have contributed to a spike in killings.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2pp0h4l ) that Toledo has had 14 homicides in the first three months of the year, the highest number in at least 20 years.

Police say homicides are less common in winter months. Lt. Joe Heffernan, a spokesman for Toledo Police, says warm weather creates more opportunities for conflict.

Over the past seven years the city has averaged five killings in the first three months of the year. Before this year; the highest total the newspaper could find in its records was 11, in 2004.

Heffernan said drugs appear to be a factor in more killings this year as well.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

