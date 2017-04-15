AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

___

TOP STORIES:

CLEVELAND POLICE SHOOTING

CLEVELAND — A prosecutor says he hasn’t decided whether to pursue charges against five Cleveland police supervisors for their alleged failure to control a high-speed chase that ended with two black people killed in a 137-shot barrage of police gunfire. By Mark Gillispie. SENT: 380 words, photos.

EXCHANGE-HISTORIC COURTHOUSE

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After learning of her father’s new job as a project manager for an Ohio-based restoration company, Colleen Simpson snapped a picture of the historic 1914 Nueces County Courthouse during her commute to work. More than a year later, her father, his employer and a financier have signed a sales agreement for the courthouse. By Julie Garcia, Corpus Christi Caller-Times. SENT: 590 words. UPCOMING: Pursuing photos.

IN BRIEF:

— FATAL FIRE-RAPE CASE: A northeast Ohio sheriff says his office isn’t changing its prisoner transport procedures after a suspect being led from a Youngstown courtroom jumped to his death from a fourth-floor courthouse balcony.

— OFFICER ASSAULT-SEX TOY: A former suburban Cleveland police officer has been charged with gross sexual imposition and abduction for assaulting two women with a sex toy.

— PASTOR-SEX CHARGES: An Ohio pastor married to a county administrator will remain in custody for now while facing federal allegations of sex trafficking of children.

— EX-GIRLFRIEND SLAIN-RETRIAL: A northeastern Ohio man who was tried and convicted three times in the 1992 slaying of his ex-girlfriend has again been sentenced to life in prison, with possible parole after serving 20 years.

— PARKING LOT CRASH DEATH: Columbus police say a man loading items into his vehicle’s trunk in a store parking lot was knocked onto the pavement and seriously hurt when another car hit the front of his vehicle, and he later died.

— DRUG TRAFFICKING-OHIO ARRESTS: Authorities say they’ve arrested four men suspected of drug trafficking and seized drugs worth a street value of about $2 million.

— SEDIMENT DUMPING-LAKE ERIE: The federal agency that maintains shipping channels along Lake Erie has resumed dredging in the Cuyahoga River, removing sediment to keep paths navigable for ships.

— GOOD FRIDAY-PRAYING STEPS: People have lined the hillside stairs to a church from bottom to top in the Cincinnati tradition of “praying the steps” on Good Friday.

SPORTS:

BKN–PLAYOFFS-10 THINGS

LeBron James hasn’t lost a first-round game in five years, Paul Pierce prepares to say farewell and oddsmakers love Golden State. All that and more makes the AP’s list of 10 things to watch going into these playoffs. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 2 p.m., photos.

BKN–LANCE’S PACERS

INDIANAPOLIS — Lance Stephenson flapped his arms and screamed loudly after scoring an innocuous first-half basket Wednesday night. In some corners, fans may scowl at the sight of a journeyman bench player creating unnecessary drama. In Indiana, it’s embraced as a welcome change. The Pacers next face the Cleveland Cavaliers. By Michael Marot. UPCOMING: 700 words by 8 p.m., photos.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.

MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click “All” or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.