Ohio Daybook

NEW EVENT: Monday, Feb. 13 10:00 AM Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley joins other elected officials for campaign endorsement announcement

Location: Schmidlapp Event Lawn Stage, Walnut St & E Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati johncranley.com

Contacts: Jay Kincaid Cranley for Cincinnati 1 513 505 4047

NEW EVENT: Monday, Feb. 13 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown discusses efforts to rebuild infrastructure and create jobs – Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown discusses efforts to update infrastructure and create jobs, highlighting infrastructure projects like the Brent Spence Bridge, via press conference with other speakers including Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, Port of Greater Cincinnati President and CEO Laura Brunner, and OKI Regional Council of Governments Deputy Executive Director Robert Koehler

Location: Smale Riverfront Park, W Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati brown.senate.gov https://twitter.com/SenSherrodBrown

Contacts: Jennifer Donohue Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected] 1 202 224 3978 Rachel Petri Office of Sen. Sherrod Brown [email protected]

NEW EVENT: Monday, Feb. 13 12:00 PM Ohio Gov. John Kasich discusses state budget proposals to drive innovation in Ohio

Location: Richey Mixon Bldg, Case Western Reserve University, 10900 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Emmalee Kalmbach Ohio Lt. Governor [email protected] 1 614 644 0906

Media must RSVP to [email protected] by 9 a.m. on February 13

Monday, Feb. 13 10:00 AM Ohio Ethics Commission meeting

Location: William Green Building, 30 W. Spring St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Susan Willeke Ohio Education and Communications Administrator [email protected] 1 614 466 7090

Monday, Feb. 13 6:00 PM UT host forum titled ‘Our Bodies, Ourselves in the Time of Trump’ – University of Toledo host third post-election forum, focusing on ‘Our Bodies, Ourselves in the Time of Trump’ and implications of repealing the Affordable Care Act

Location: Kent Branch Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo

Contacts: Christine Billau University of Toledo 1 419 530 2077

Monday, Feb. 13 6:00 PM Central Ohio Transit Authority hold NextGen public forum

Location: Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.cota.com/ https://twitter.com/COTABus

Contacts: Lisa Myers COTA Public & Media Relations Manager [email protected] 1 614 275 5938 1 330 607 6779

Monday, Feb. 13 Mid-American Conference hosts second annual Mental Health Summit – Mid-American Conference hosts second annual Mental Health Summit, to focus on student well-being. Speakers include University Hospitals’ Dr. Mayur Pandya, Central Michigan University student Evelyn Lorimer, and Mid-American Conference Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher

Location: Cleveland Renaissance Hotel, 24 Public Square, Cleveland, OH Cleveland mac-sports.com https://twitter.com/macsports

Contacts: Ken Mather Mid-American Conference Media & Public Relations 1 216 566 4622 x301

Monday, Feb. 13 – Tuesday, Feb. 14 Ohio State Board of Education meeting

Location: Ohio Department of Education, 25 South Front Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation

Contacts: Meghan Wadsworth Ohio Department of Education [email protected] 1 614 466 9514 Brittany Halpin Ohio Department of Education [email protected] 1 614 728 5959

Monday, Feb. 13 Kroger Co: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.kroger.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106409&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/krogerco

Contacts: Carin Fike Kroger Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 762 4969

Monday, Feb. 13 AFLAC: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck

Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 706 596 3264

Monday, Feb. 13 DDR Corp: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp

Contacts: Scott Schroeder Developers Diversified Corporate Communications [email protected] 1 216 755 5500

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Feb. 14 1:00 PM WPAFB airmen distribute Valentine’s to hospitalized veterans – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base pass out thousands of Valentines to hospitalized veterans, in recognition of National Salute to Veteran Patients Week. The Valentine’s were made by local school children in celebration of the holiday and veterans

Location: Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.va.gov/ https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs

Contacts: Ted Froats VA [email protected] 1 937 267 3919

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Feb. 14 2:30 PM Ohio Community Connectors Advisory Board meeting

Location: Ohio Department of Education, 25 South Front Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation

Contacts: Amy Palmer Dept. of Education [email protected] 1 614 752 5807

Tuesday, Feb. 14 8:30 AM Diebold Inc: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://investors.diebold.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106584&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/DieboldInc

Contacts: Jamie Finefrock Diebold Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 490 6319

Tuesday, Feb. 14 9:00 AM Cleveland CPC and Shooting Without Bullets ‘Day of Justice Town Hall’ – Cleveland Community Police Commission and Shooting Without Bullets host ‘Day of Justice Town Hall’, to center and feature the voices of young Cleveland activists in the ‘critical dialogue on police reform and excessive use of force by police in their communities’

Location: East Cleveland Public Library, 14101 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clecpc.org/

Contacts: Amanda King Cleveland Community Police Commission [email protected] 1 470 729 2754

Tuesday, Feb. 14 11:00 AM DDR Corp: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp

Contacts: Scott Schroeder Developers Diversified Corporate Communications [email protected] 1 216 755 5500

Tuesday, Feb. 14 2:00 PM Central Ohio Transit Authority hold NextGen public forum

Location: Ohio Union, 1739 N. High St., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.cota.com/ https://twitter.com/COTABus

Contacts: Lisa Myers COTA Public & Media Relations Manager [email protected] 1 614 275 5938 1 330 607 6779

Tuesday, Feb. 14 Diebold Inc: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://investors.diebold.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106584&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/DieboldInc

Contacts: Jamie Finefrock Diebold Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 490 6319

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Feb. 15 4:30 PM Dayton City Commission hold executive session – Dayton City Commission hold executive session to discuss Economic Development in order to protect the interests of the applicant or the possible investment or expenditure of public funds to be made in connection with the Economic Development project, and to discuss personnel issues relating to employee appointment, employment, dismissal or demotion

Location: Dayton City Hall, 101 W. Third St., Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Rashella Lavender City of Dayton Clerk of Commission 1 937 333 3636

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Feb. 15 5:30 PM Central Ohio Transit Authority hold NextGen public forum

Location: William J. Lhota Building, 33 N. High St., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.cota.com/ https://twitter.com/COTABus

Contacts: Lisa Myers COTA Public & Media Relations Manager [email protected] 1 614 275 5938 1 330 607 6779

Wednesday, Feb. 15 7:15 AM Greater Columbus Sports Commission hosts annual Women’s Sports Report – Greater Columbus Sports Commission hosts seventh annual Women’s Sports Report. The event celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day, including local athletic achievements in 2016. Attendees include headliner Minnesota Lynx player Maya Moore, and NCAA Vice President of Women’s Basketball Anucha Browne, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Executive Director Danielle Donehew, WNBA New York Liberty Associate Head Coach Katie Smith, Ohio State University Deputy Director of Athletics Miechelle Willis, Ohio Dominican University Head Women’s Basketball Coach Lynsey Warren, Capital University Head Women’s Basketball Coach and Associate Director of Athletics Dixie Jeffers, Otterbein University Director of Athletics Dawn Stewart, and Greater Columbus Sports Commission Executive Director Linda Shetina Logan

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbussports.org/ https://twitter.com/Columbus_Sports

Contacts: Bruce Wimbish Greater Columbus Sports Commission [email protected] 1 614 221 6178

Wednesday, Feb. 15 Procter & Gamble: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.pg.com/investors/sectionmain.jhtml https://twitter.com/ProcterGamble

Contacts: Jennifer Chelune Procter & Gamble Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 983 2570

Wednesday, Feb. 15 Limited Brands Inc: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited

Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 415 6704

Wednesday, Feb. 15 January Results

Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive

Contacts: Marion Brakefield Progressive Corp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 440 446 7165

