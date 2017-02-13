World’s oldest known gorilla is at Little Rock Zoo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The oldest known gorilla in the world now lives at the Little Rock Zoo.

The national Association of Zoos and Aquariums says it believes the gorilla Trudy is the oldest following the death at age 60 in January of Colo, a gorilla at the zoo in Columbus, Ohio.

Colo turned 60 on Dec. 22, but Trudy’s exact birth date isn’t known. She was captured in the wild in Africa in 1957 and is believed to have been born in June 1956, meaning she was already the oldest, although it couldn’t be confirmed.

Zoo officials told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2kkYuqd ) that Trudy’s age estimate comes from the Zoological Information Management System.

Zookeeper Ann Radamacher says Trudy has issues such as arthritis and poor eyesight, but no major health problems.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com