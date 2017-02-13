Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Feb. 12.
——————–
Sunday, Feb. 12 6:00 PM University of Dayton hold Black History Month Mass – University of Dayton hold Black History Month Mass, to honor the contributions of African-Americans to the Catholic Church
Location: Immaculate Conception Chapel, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton
Contacts: Shawn Robinson University of Dayton Media [email protected] 1 937 229 3391
——————–
Monday, Feb. 13 10:00 AM Ohio Ethics Commission meeting
Location: William Green Building, 30 W. Spring St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich
Contacts: Susan Willeke Ohio Education and Communications Administrator [email protected] 1 614 466 7090
——————–
Monday, Feb. 13 6:00 PM UT host forum titled ‘Our Bodies, Ourselves in the Time of Trump’ – University of Toledo host third post-election forum, focusing on ‘Our Bodies, Ourselves in the Time of Trump’ and implications of repealing the Affordable Care Act
Location: Kent Branch Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo
Contacts: Christine Billau University of Toledo 1 419 530 2077
——————–
Monday, Feb. 13 6:00 PM Central Ohio Transit Authority hold NextGen public forum
Location: Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.cota.com/ https://twitter.com/COTABus
Contacts: Lisa Myers COTA Public & Media Relations Manager [email protected] 1 614 275 5938 1 330 607 6779
——————–
Monday, Feb. 13 Mid-American Conference hosts second annual Mental Health Summit – Mid-American Conference hosts second annual Mental Health Summit, to focus on student well-being. Speakers include University Hospitals’ Dr. Mayur Pandya, Central Michigan University student Evelyn Lorimer, and Mid-American Conference Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher
Location: Cleveland Renaissance Hotel, 24 Public Square, Cleveland, OH Cleveland mac-sports.com https://twitter.com/macsports
Contacts: Ken Mather Mid-American Conference Media & Public Relations 1 216 566 4622 x301
——————–
Monday, Feb. 13 – Tuesday, Feb. 14 Ohio State Board of Education meeting
Location: Ohio Department of Education, 25 South Front Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation
Contacts: Meghan Wadsworth Ohio Department of Education [email protected] 1 614 466 9514 Brittany Halpin Ohio Department of Education [email protected] 1 614 728 5959
——————–
Monday, Feb. 13 Kroger Co: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://ir.kroger.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106409&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/krogerco
Contacts: Carin Fike Kroger Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 762 4969
——————–
Monday, Feb. 13 AFLAC: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck
Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 706 596 3264
——————–
Monday, Feb. 13 DDR Corp: Q4 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp
Contacts: Scott Schroeder Developers Diversified Corporate Communications [email protected] 1 216 755 5500
——————–
Tuesday, Feb. 14 8:30 AM Diebold Inc: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://investors.diebold.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106584&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/DieboldInc
Contacts: Jamie Finefrock Diebold Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 490 6319
——————–
Tuesday, Feb. 14 9:00 AM Cleveland CPC and Shooting Without Bullets ‘Day of Justice Town Hall’ – Cleveland Community Police Commission and Shooting Without Bullets host ‘Day of Justice Town Hall’, to center and feature the voices of young Cleveland activists in the ‘critical dialogue on police reform and excessive use of force by police in their communities’
Location: East Cleveland Public Library, 14101 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clecpc.org/
Contacts: Amanda King Cleveland Community Police Commission [email protected] 1 470 729 2754
——————–
Tuesday, Feb. 14 11:00 AM DDR Corp: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp
Contacts: Scott Schroeder Developers Diversified Corporate Communications [email protected] 1 216 755 5500
——————–
Tuesday, Feb. 14 2:00 PM Central Ohio Transit Authority hold NextGen public forum
Location: Ohio Union, 1739 N. High St., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.cota.com/ https://twitter.com/COTABus
Contacts: Lisa Myers COTA Public & Media Relations Manager [email protected] 1 614 275 5938 1 330 607 6779
——————–
Tuesday, Feb. 14 Diebold Inc: Q4 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://investors.diebold.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106584&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/DieboldInc
Contacts: Jamie Finefrock Diebold Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 490 6319
_____
