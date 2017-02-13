Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Feb. 12.

Sunday, Feb. 12 6:00 PM University of Dayton hold Black History Month Mass – University of Dayton hold Black History Month Mass, to honor the contributions of African-Americans to the Catholic Church

Location: Immaculate Conception Chapel, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton

Contacts: Shawn Robinson University of Dayton Media [email protected] 1 937 229 3391

Monday, Feb. 13 10:00 AM Ohio Ethics Commission meeting

Location: William Green Building, 30 W. Spring St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Susan Willeke Ohio Education and Communications Administrator [email protected] 1 614 466 7090

Monday, Feb. 13 6:00 PM UT host forum titled ‘Our Bodies, Ourselves in the Time of Trump’ – University of Toledo host third post-election forum, focusing on ‘Our Bodies, Ourselves in the Time of Trump’ and implications of repealing the Affordable Care Act

Location: Kent Branch Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo

Contacts: Christine Billau University of Toledo 1 419 530 2077

Monday, Feb. 13 6:00 PM Central Ohio Transit Authority hold NextGen public forum

Location: Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.cota.com/ https://twitter.com/COTABus

Contacts: Lisa Myers COTA Public & Media Relations Manager [email protected] 1 614 275 5938 1 330 607 6779

Monday, Feb. 13 Mid-American Conference hosts second annual Mental Health Summit – Mid-American Conference hosts second annual Mental Health Summit, to focus on student well-being. Speakers include University Hospitals’ Dr. Mayur Pandya, Central Michigan University student Evelyn Lorimer, and Mid-American Conference Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher

Location: Cleveland Renaissance Hotel, 24 Public Square, Cleveland, OH Cleveland mac-sports.com https://twitter.com/macsports

Contacts: Ken Mather Mid-American Conference Media & Public Relations 1 216 566 4622 x301

Monday, Feb. 13 – Tuesday, Feb. 14 Ohio State Board of Education meeting

Location: Ohio Department of Education, 25 South Front Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation

Contacts: Meghan Wadsworth Ohio Department of Education [email protected] 1 614 466 9514 Brittany Halpin Ohio Department of Education [email protected] 1 614 728 5959

Monday, Feb. 13 Kroger Co: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.kroger.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106409&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/krogerco

Contacts: Carin Fike Kroger Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 762 4969

Monday, Feb. 13 AFLAC: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck

Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 706 596 3264

Monday, Feb. 13 DDR Corp: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp

Contacts: Scott Schroeder Developers Diversified Corporate Communications [email protected] 1 216 755 5500

Tuesday, Feb. 14 8:30 AM Diebold Inc: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://investors.diebold.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106584&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/DieboldInc

Contacts: Jamie Finefrock Diebold Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 490 6319

Tuesday, Feb. 14 9:00 AM Cleveland CPC and Shooting Without Bullets ‘Day of Justice Town Hall’ – Cleveland Community Police Commission and Shooting Without Bullets host ‘Day of Justice Town Hall’, to center and feature the voices of young Cleveland activists in the ‘critical dialogue on police reform and excessive use of force by police in their communities’

Location: East Cleveland Public Library, 14101 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clecpc.org/

Contacts: Amanda King Cleveland Community Police Commission [email protected] 1 470 729 2754

Tuesday, Feb. 14 11:00 AM DDR Corp: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp

Contacts: Scott Schroeder Developers Diversified Corporate Communications [email protected] 1 216 755 5500

Tuesday, Feb. 14 2:00 PM Central Ohio Transit Authority hold NextGen public forum

Location: Ohio Union, 1739 N. High St., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.cota.com/ https://twitter.com/COTABus

Contacts: Lisa Myers COTA Public & Media Relations Manager [email protected] 1 614 275 5938 1 330 607 6779

Tuesday, Feb. 14 Diebold Inc: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://investors.diebold.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106584&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/DieboldInc

Contacts: Jamie Finefrock Diebold Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 490 6319

