AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH

TOP STORIES:

GAS PIPELINES-OHIO

CLEVELAND — Opponents of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline expected to be built across the northern half of Ohio are clinging to the wings of a furry flier, the northern long-eared bat, in their efforts to at least delay the $2 billion project. By Mark Gillispie. SENT: 750 words. AP photos.

AROUND THE STATE:

FATAL POLICE SHOOTING-OHIO

WARREN — A northeast Ohio sheriff has identified the two township police officers who fatally shot a slaying suspect multiple times Tuesday in the parking lot of a Trumbull County grocery store. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 325 words by 3 p.m.

IN BRIEF:

— FIREFIGHTER DIES-COURT: A pretrial hearing has been postponed until Feb. 27 in the case of two men charged with murder and arson in a house fire that resulted in an Ohio firefighter’s death.

— FATAL FIRE-RAPE CASE: A judge is moving the trial for an Ohio man accused of setting a fire that killed a 10-year-old and her grandparents on the day he was scheduled to be tried in 2015 on rape charges for allegedly sexually assaulting the girl.

— CINCINNATI-TOURISM NEEDS: Cincinnati-area tourism groups hope the city will build a new downtown hotel and a larger convention center to better serve their needs.

— OHIO UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT: Finalists for Ohio University president have narrowed the field on their own as the official decision for the post approaches.

— TOLEDO-COLUMBUS CORRIDOR: A transportation lobbyist says he hopes the Trump administration’s promise to invest billions on infrastructure could revive long dormant plans to build an interstate between Toledo and Columbus.

— RENTAL INSPECTIONS-CLEVELAND: Cleveland is developing plans to begin inspecting rental properties this summer to prevent lead poisoning in children and to ensure dwellings are safe.

— WRITERS’ WORKSHOP: Officials say the Antioch Writers’ Workshop has dissolved its partnership with Antioch University Midwest in favor of an affiliation with the University of Dayton beginning next month.

— GAS PUMPS-SKIMMER TRAINING: Police in a southwest Ohio county where gas stations have been hit repeatedly by card-skimming devices are getting more training to combat the growing crime.

— OLD GORILLA: The oldest known gorilla in the world now lives at the Little Rock Zoo. The national Association of Zoos and Aquariums says it believes the gorilla Trudy is the oldest following the death at age 60 in January of Colo, a gorilla at the zoo in Columbus, Ohio.

