OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
32-39-51-62-75, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 5
(thirty-two, thirty-nine, fifty-one, sixty-two, seventy-five; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: five)
7-9-7
(seven, nine, seven)
7-1-8
(seven, one, eight)
8-3-0-2
(eight, three, zero, two)
2-2-5-5
(two, two, five, five)
0-6-3-8-5
(zero, six, three, eight, five)
6-3-0-2-3
(six, three, zero, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $285 million
05-10-13-28-36
(five, ten, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000