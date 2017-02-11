Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Feb. 11.

Sunday, Feb. 12 6:00 PM University of Dayton hold Black History Month Mass – University of Dayton hold Black History Month Mass, to honor the contributions of African-Americans to the Catholic Church

Location: Immaculate Conception Chapel, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton

Contacts: Shawn Robinson University of Dayton Media srobinson@udayton.edu 1 937 229 3391

Monday, Feb. 13 10:00 AM Ohio Ethics Commission meeting

Location: William Green Building, 30 W. Spring St, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Susan Willeke Ohio Education and Communications Administrator Susan.Willeke@ethics.state.oh.us 1 614 466 7090

Monday, Feb. 13 6:00 PM UT host forum titled ‘Our Bodies, Ourselves in the Time of Trump’ – University of Toledo host third post-election forum, focusing on ‘Our Bodies, Ourselves in the Time of Trump’ and implications of repealing the Affordable Care Act

Location: Kent Branch Library, 3101 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo

Contacts: Christine Billau University of Toledo 1 419 530 2077

Monday, Feb. 13 6:00 PM Central Ohio Transit Authority hold NextGen public forum

Location: Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.cota.com/ https://twitter.com/COTABus

Contacts: Lisa Myers COTA Public & Media Relations Manager MyersLM@cota.com 1 614 275 5938 1 330 607 6779

Monday, Feb. 13 Mid-American Conference hosts second annual Mental Health Summit – Mid-American Conference hosts second annual Mental Health Summit, to focus on student well-being. Speakers include University Hospitals’ Dr. Mayur Pandya, Central Michigan University student Evelyn Lorimer, and Mid-American Conference Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher

Location: Cleveland Renaissance Hotel, 24 Public Square, Cleveland, OH Cleveland mac-sports.com https://twitter.com/macsports

Contacts: Ken Mather Mid-American Conference Media & Public Relations 1 216 566 4622 x301

Monday, Feb. 13 – Tuesday, Feb. 14 Ohio State Board of Education meeting

Location: Ohio Department of Education, 25 South Front Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation

Contacts: Meghan Wadsworth Ohio Department of Education Meghan.Wadsworth@education.ohio.gov 1 614 466 9514 Brittany Halpin Ohio Department of Education Brittany.Halpin@education.ohio.gov 1 614 728 5959

Monday, Feb. 13 Kroger Co: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.kroger.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106409&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/krogerco

Contacts: Carin Fike Kroger Co Investor Relations carin.fike@kroger.com 1 513 762 4969

Monday, Feb. 13 AFLAC: Q1 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck

Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations ir@aflac.com 1 706 596 3264

Monday, Feb. 13 DDR Corp: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp

Contacts: Scott Schroeder Developers Diversified Corporate Communications sschroeder@ddrc.com 1 216 755 5500

