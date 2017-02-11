BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 1:30 pm, OH

The state at 1:30 p.m. All times EST.

FBN–BENGALS-PACMAN JONES

CINCINNATI — Bengals player Adam “Pacman” Jones is getting more time to work on personal issues before anything happens in the criminal case he faces. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 370 words, photo.

BBN–SPRING TRAINING CAPSULES-NL CENTRAL

A team-by-team look at the National League Central entering spring training, including key players each club acquired and lost, and dates of the first workout for pitchers and catchers, and the full squad. SENT: 1,440 words, photos.

BBA–SPRING TRAINING CAPSULES-AL CENTRAL

A team-by-team look at the American League Central entering spring training, including key players each club acquired and lost, and dates of the first workout for pitchers and catchers, and the full squad. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

OBIT-MEGA-MARATHONER

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Don McNelly, an Ohio native known worldwide for powering through marathon runs and running up record totals into his 70s and 80s, has died. SENT: 360 words, photos.

ALSO:

— FBC–KENT ST-PLAYER SUSPENDED: A Kent State University football player accused of harassing an ex-girlfriend has been found not guilty of kidnapping and felonious assault charges but faces other charges.