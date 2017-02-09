Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Thursday, Feb. 09.

Thursday, Feb. 09 8:30 AM / Webcast

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=215054&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/Teradata

Contacts: Gregg Swearingen Teradata Investor Relations gregg.swearingen@teradata.com 1 937 242 4600

Thursday, Feb. 09 10:00 AM Cliffs Natural Resources Inc: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.cliffsnaturalresources.com/ https://twitter.com/CliffsNR

Contacts: Paul Finan Cliffs Natural Resources Inc Investor Relations paul.finan@cliffsnr.com 1 216 694 6544

Thursday, Feb. 09 10:30 AM Philanthropy Ohio releases report on ‘College Affordability in Ohio’ – Philanthropy Ohio hold press conference to release its report, ‘College Affordability in Ohio.’ Following the press conference, Philanthropy Ohio present a detailed briefing on the report, which includes policy recommendations for consideration by the General Assembly and Governor John Kasich. Speakers include Philanthropy Ohio President and CEO Suzanne Allen, Vanderbilt University Professor William Doyle, Temple University Professor Sara Goldrick-Rab, Dayton Foundation Learn to Live CEO Thomas J. Lasley II, Higher Education Compact of Greater Cleveland Project Director Maggie McGrath, Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce State Initiative Director Neil Ridley, and Summit Education Initiative Executive Director Derran Wimer

Location: Ladies Gallery, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus https://www.philanthropyohio.org/ https://twitter.com/PhilanthropyOH

Contacts: Suzanne Allen Philanthropy Ohio 1 614 224 1344

Thursday, Feb. 09 11:00 AM Cincinnati Financial: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?ticker=cinf&script=2100

Contacts: Stephanie Johnson CF Investor Relations investor_inquiries@cinfin.com 1 513 870 2768

Thursday, Feb. 09 2:00 PM Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Veterans Treatment Court hosts Recognition Ceremony

Location: Courtroom 15-D, 1200 Ontario St, Cleveland, OH Cleveland cp.cuyahogacounty.us

Contacts: Darren Toms Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas dtoms@cuyahogacounty.us 1 216 443 8635

Thursday, Feb. 09 5:30 PM Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson delivers the State of the City Address

Location: Fifth Third Center Auditorium, 511 Walnut St, Cincinnati, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo

Contacts: Toledo Mayor’s Office 1 419 245 1001

Thursday, Feb. 09 6:00 PM Columbus Council President Klein moderates panel on healthcare repeal – Columbus Council President Zach Klein moderates a panel discussion entitled ‘What is the Potential Impact of Healthcare Repeal?’ The forum gives residents the opportunity to hear from experts in the Columbus Healthcare industry about what could be next for their organizations and the ACA, ask questions and voice concerns of a potential repeal

Location: North Broadway United Methodist Church, 48 E. North Broadway St., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530

Thursday, Feb. 09 6:00 PM Celebrity Wait Night to raise funds for Eberly Center for Women – University of Toledo President Sharon Gaber, Provost Andrew Hsu, Toledo City Councilwoman Cecilia Adams and other local luminaries attend the ninth annual Celebrity Wait Night, hosted by the Catharine S. Eberly Center for Women. Event features dinner served by local celebrities, as well as a silent auction and scholarship recipient acknowledgement, and raises funds for the Eberly Center for Women

Location: Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee, OH http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo

Contacts: Christine Billau University of Toledo 1 419 530 2077

Thursday, Feb. 09 – Saturday, Feb. 11 Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association 38th annual conference – Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association 38th annual conference, ‘Growing Today, Transforming Tomorrow.’ Event features keynote address by farmer and activist Jim Riddle on ‘Transform Organic Today, Grow with Integrity Tomorrow’

Location: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E 5th St, Dayton, OH Dayton www.oeffa.org/ https://twitter.com/oeffa

Contacts: Renee Hunt Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association renee@oeffa.org 1 614 421 2022 x205 Lauren Ketcham Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association lauren@oeffa.org 1 614 421 2022 x203

Thursday, Feb. 09 Teradata Corp: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=215054&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/Teradata

Contacts: Gregg Swearingen Teradata Investor Relations gregg.swearingen@teradata.com 1 937 242 4600

Thursday, Feb. 09 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.cliffsnaturalresources.com/ https://twitter.com/CliffsNR

Contacts: Paul Finan Cliffs Natural Resources Inc Investor Relations paul.finan@cliffsnr.com 1 216 694 6544

Friday, Feb. 10 10:00 AM American Heart Association 2017 Cleveland Go Red For Women Health Expo and Luncheon

Location: Cleveland Convention Center, 300 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.americanheart.org https://twitter.com/American_Heart

Contacts: Julie Spendal American Heart Association julie.spendal@heart.org 1 216 619 5143

Friday, Feb. 10 12:00 PM United Negro College Fund 2017 Mayor’s Luncheon – Columbus – United Negro College Fund 2017 Mayor’s Luncheon – Columbus, with keynote speaker and host Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

Location: Renaissance Columbus Downtown, 50 North Third Street, Columbus, CO Columbus http://www.uncf.org/ https://twitter.com/UNCF

Contacts: Elaine Davis UNCF Elaine.Davis@uncf.org 1 614 221 5309

Friday, Feb. 10 12:00 PM Greater Cincinnati Right to Life hold Supreme Court Appointment rally – Greater Cincinnati Right to Life hold Supreme Court Appointment rally to call on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown to support Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. Speakers include Citizens for Community Values President Aaron Baer, Life Issues Institute President and CEO Brad Mattes, and Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati Executive Director Paula Westwood

Location: Senator Sherrod Brown’s Cincinnati Office, 425 Walnut Street, Cincinnati. OH Cincinnati http://www.cincinnatirighttolife.org/

Contacts: Paula Westwood Greater Cincinnati Right to Life 1 513 728 7870

Friday, Feb. 10 – Saturday, Feb. 11 7:00 PM Annual BuckeyeThon dance marathon – Annual BuckeyeThon dance marathon, with over 3,500 Ohio State University students expected to participate in the fundraising event in support of Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Location: OSU Student Life Ohio Union, Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate

Contacts: Dave Isaacs Ohio State University Office of Student Life Isaacs.84@osu.edu. 1 614 292 8424

Friday, Feb. 10 7:30 PM CAIR Cleveland and ISAK co-host forum on President Trump’s travel ban – Council on American-Islamic Relations Cleveland and Islamic Society of Akron and Kent co-host forum on President Donald Trump’s executive order halting refugees from entering the United States and restricting citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations

Location: Islamic Society of Akron & Kent, 152 East Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH http://www.cair.com https://twitter.com/cairnational

Contacts: Julia Shearson CAIR Ohio jshearson@cair.com 1 216 830 2247

Friday, Feb. 10 Progressive Corp: Full year 2016 Dividend payment date – proposed

Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive

Contacts: Marion Brakefield Progressive Corp Investor Relations marion_brakefield@progressive.com 1 440 446 7165

Friday, Feb. 10 – Sunday, Feb. 12 Columbus RV Super Show

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 North High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.gsevents.com/ https://twitter.com/GSMediaEvents

Contacts: Good Sam Events 1 888 452 5742

Friday, Feb. 10 – Saturday, Feb. 11 Smart Columbus Community Dialogue – Smart Columbus Community Dialogue to discuss Smart Columbus technology and innovation that will support the Linden area. Participants include Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Councilmember Shannon Hardin, Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Aparna Dial, Saint Stephen’s Community House President and CEO Michelle Mills, The Good Shepherd Church Pastor Rev. Charles Tatum, Mount Lebanon Church Pastor Nate Carter, Linden-McKinley STEM Academy Principal Duane Bland, and others

Location: St. Stephen’s Community House, 1500 E. 17th Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Robin Davis Mayor’s Office rcdavis@columbus.gov 1 614 645 2425

Councilmember Hardin available on site for media Feb 10, between 6:30-8:30 PM, Mayor Ginther available on-side for media Feb 11 between 11:30-12:30 PM

