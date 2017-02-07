BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 2 pm, OH

The state at 2:00 p.m. All times EST.

___

BKN–CAVALIERS-WIZARDS

WASHINGTON — John Wall and the Washington Wizards have won 17 consecutive home games and moved toward the top of the Eastern Conference heading into Monday night’s test against LeBron James and the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game time 7 p.m.

BKW–T25-STOPPING UCONN

CINCINNATI — Jamelle Elliott knows No. 1 UConn as well as anybody, having spent time with the Huskies as an assistant coach. How does she get her Cincinnati Bearcats ready to try to stop a team that has won 97 straight games? By Joe Kay. UPCOMING: 600 words by 6 p.m.

COMPETITIVE VIDEO GAMING-COLLEGE

SYLVANIA — Lourdes University, a private liberal arts school, is adding competitive video gaming to its athletic programs, joining an association of about 30 other schools across the country that offer so-called eSports. SENT: 300 words.