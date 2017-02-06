State agents investigate murder-suicide of Ohio deputy, wife

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — State crime agents are investigating the apparent murder-suicide of an Ohio sheriff’s deputy and his wife.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called into help with the discovery of the couple’s bodies Thursday near Newark.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Tharp identified the two as 34-year-old David Lewandowski (lew-ahn-DOW’-skee) and 24-year-old Elizabeth Lewandowski.

Tharp said David Lewandowski was assigned to the patrol division and his wife was a nurse at Licking Memorial Hospital.

The couple was married in December 2015.