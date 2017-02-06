Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Feb. 05.

Sunday, Feb. 05 2:30 PM Local Catholics gather to observe Black History Month with an inaugural celebration and Mass

Location: Holy Name Catholic Church, 2422 Auburn Avenue, Mt. Auburn, OH Cincinnati http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/ https://twitter.com/CatholicCincy

Contacts: Dan Andriacco Archdiocese of Cincinnati Officer of Communications dandriacco@catholiccincinnati.org 1 513 421 3131 x 6618

Sunday, Feb. 05 Roger Staubach celebrates 75th birthday – 75th birthday of Roger Staubach, aka ‘Captain America’ or ‘Captain Comeback’, a former quarterback who played for the Dallas Cowboys for 10 years

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

Monday, Feb. 06 1:00 PM Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Superintendent Knight makes ‘major’ announcement – Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Superintendent of Schools Chris Knight joins leadership from the Catholic Community Foundation to make a ‘major’ announcement regarding Catholic education

Location: Academy of St. Adalbert, 56 St. Adalbert St., Berea, OH www.dioceseofcleveland.org https://twitter.com/dioceseofCLE

Contacts: Robert Tayek Catholic Diocese of Cleveland media and PR rtayek@dioceseofcleveland.org 1 800 869 6525 x 4460

Monday, Feb. 06 7:00 PM Cleveland City Council meeting

Location: Mercedes Cotner Committee Room, 601 Lakeside Ave. NE, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us

Contacts: Joan Mazzolini Cleveland City Council jmazzolini@clevelandcitycouncil.org 1 216 664 4466

Tuesday, Feb. 07 8:00 AM Southwestern Ohio Specialty Crop Conference – Southwestern Ohio Specialty Crop Conference. Agenda includes five concurrent sessions in fruit production, vegetable production, specialty cropping systems, pesticide safety and farm management, and marketing and food safety

Location: Oasis Conference Center, 902 Loveland-Miamiville Road, Loveland, OH www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate

Contacts: Greg Meyer Ohio State University meyer.213@osu.edu 1 513 695 1311

Tuesday, Feb. 07 8:30 AM Cardinal Health Inc: Q2 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations matthew.blake@cardinalhealth.com 1 61 757 3996

Tuesday, Feb. 07 11:00 AM Transdigm Group Inc: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.transdigm.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=196053&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Liza Sabol Transdigm Group Inc Investor Relations ir@transdigm.com 1 216 706 2945

Tuesday, Feb. 07 5:00 PM TUSA hosts ‘Community Conversation on Gun Safety’ – Toledoans United for Social Action (TUSA) hosts ‘Community Conversation on Gun Safety’, the first of tour community sessions to listen to the public about gun safety, gather data, and develop a response

Location: Friendship Baptist Church, 5301 Nebraska Ave, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo

Contacts: Janet Schroeder City of Toledo Janet.Schroeder@toledo.oh.gov 1 419 245 1895

Tuesday, Feb. 07 Transdigm Group Inc: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://www.transdigm.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=196053&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Liza Sabol Transdigm Group Inc Investor Relations ir@transdigm.com 1 216 706 2945

Tuesday, Feb. 07 Cardinal Health Inc: Q2 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations matthew.blake@cardinalhealth.com 1 61 757 3996

