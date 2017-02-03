Police: Teen points weapon at police; shot by officers

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and injured by police after he pulled a weapon from his waistband and pointed it at two officers walking near the police department in the southwestern Ohio city.

Centerville police Chief Bruce Robertson says the teenager pointed the weapon at the police officers, who opened fire after the suspect ignored their repeated orders to drop his weapon. Robertson didn’t confirm the type of weapon the boy had, but a police spokesman earlier described it as a handgun.

The chief says the suspect was struck multiple times and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Robertson says the boy lives in Centerville, about 20 miles south of Dayton.

No one else was injured.

The chief said the officers responded appropriately. The investigation is continuing.