Ohio man involved in NY bomb plot faces federal charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — An Ohio man who pleaded guilty to injuring a New York state prison guard with a homemade bomb is now facing federal charges for the incident.

U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick says 58-year-old Keith Seppi appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Syracuse. He’s charged with transporting a bomb across state lines with the intent of killing or injuring Corrections Officer Alan Dubransky.

Seppi admitted he built the package bomb that severely injured Dobransky last May outside his home in Floyd, near Utica.

Seppi, his wife and the wife’s sister, all of Conneaut, Ohio, have pleaded guilty to New York charges.

Authorities say the explosive was intended to stop Dobransky from reporting an elder care scam against his mother in Ohio.

The public defender representing Seppi didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

