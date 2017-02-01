Fall kills man working on contract to clean fly ash silo

DAGSBORO, Del. (AP) — A man has been killed in a fall from a roof at a Dagsboro power plant.

Delaware State Police say in a news release that the industrial accident occurred at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday at the NRG Indian River plant.

The News Journal reports (http://delonline.us/2koCsa7 ) that NRG Energy and the U.S. Labor Department say the man worked for a contractor. Joanna Hawkins of the Labor Department tells the newspaper that MPD Industrial Services Inc. of Ohio was working to clean a fly ash silo.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the man’s death.

The newspaper reports that in the previous five years, OSHA has logged eight cases with MPW, resulting in two violations. None of the cases occurred in Delaware.