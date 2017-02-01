Medical examiner says body appears to be missing teen girl

CLEVELAND (AP) — A medical examiner says the body found in a vacant Cleveland home during a search for a 14-year-old girl is “consistent” with that of the missing teen.

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Thomas Gilson said at a news conference Tuesday he wouldn’t definitively identify the body found Sunday night as Alianna DeFreeze until more DNA and fingerprint comparisons are completed.

The teen was reported missing Thursday after she failed to show up for school. She was last seen getting on a public bus.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams says the FBI and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are working with Cleveland homicide detectives and other city police units on the investigation.

Officials are offering a $22,500 reward for information about Alianna’s disappearance.