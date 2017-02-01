Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 31.

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 8:30 AM Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://investor.scotts.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98364&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MiracleGro

Contacts: Jim King Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Investor Relations jim.king@scotts.com 1 937 578 5622

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 10:00 AM Ohio AG DeWine announces grants for crisis intervention programs – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine joins Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center CEO Dr. Sheldon Retchin, OSU Wexner Medical Center STAR Program Clinical Director Ken Yeager, and Alliance for Safety and Justice President Lenore Anderson to announce the recipients of more than $2 million in Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants that will be used to launch crisis intervention programs for hospitalized victims of traumatic violent crime

Location: James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Home https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer Jill.DelGreco@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov 1 614 466 3840 Lisa Hackley Office of Ohio Attoney General 1 614 466 3840

Media representatives are asked to call the Medical Center’s Media Relations Department at 614-293-3737 for arrangements to cover this event

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 10:30 AM Bipartisan Reps. Tom Reed and Tim Ryan keynote ITIF event – ‘What Should the Trump Administration’s Manufacturing Strategy Look Like?’ Information Technology and Innovation Foundation event. House Manufacturing Caucus co-chairs Tom Reed and Tim Ryan keynote, with panel including Deloitte Consulting Supply Chain Strategy Leader Principal Kelly Marchese, McKinsey Global Institute Partner Sree Ramaswamy, and Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation Foundation Chief Economist Cliff Waldman

Location: CVC-268, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC www.itif.org https://twitter.com/ITIFdc

Contacts: ITIF mail@itif.org 1 202 449 1351

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 11:00 AM Ohio Venture Capital Authority meeting

Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 South High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment

Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency Todd.Walker@development.ohio.gov 1 614 644 0247

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 12:15 PM Ohio Gov. Kasich discusses state budget proposals – Ohio Gov. John Kasich joins Riverside Research President and CEO Dr. Steven Omick and Dayton Development Coalition President and CEO Jeff Hoagland to discuss his state budget proposals to drive innovation in Ohio

Location: Riverside Research, 2640 Hibiscus Way, Beavercreek, OH Beavercreek www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Emmalee Kalmbach Ohio Lt. Governor Emmalee.Kalmbach@governor.ohio.gov 1 614 644 0906

Media must RSVP to Anna.Hoard@governor.ohio.gov by 10 a.m. on January 31. All attendees must show photo identification

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 1:15 PM CLE Director Kennedy and Frontier Airlines make ‘major’ service announcement – Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Director Robert Kennedy and Frontier Airlines make ‘major’ service announcement

Location: Security Checkpoint B, 5300 Riverside Dr, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.clevelandairport.com/

Contacts: Michele Dynia Cleveland Hopkins International Airport 1 216 265 6164

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 3:45 PM GOP Sen. Rob Portman hosts weekly conference call – Republican Sen. Rob Portman hosts weekly conference call with Ohio reporters, focusing on recent legislative developments and providing reporters with an opportunity to ask Sen. Portman about the news of the day

Location: TBD www.portman.senate.gov https://twitter.com/robportman

Contacts: Emily Benavides Sen. Rob Portman press portman_press@portman.senate.gov 1 419 494 9528

To participate, please send an email to Portman_Press@portman.senate.gov for call-in information

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 5:30 PM City of Toledo hosts Gun Safety Awareness Program – City of Toledo hosts Gun Safety Awareness Program, in a hope to prevent gun tragedies by providing a series of educational programs and community conversations about Gun Safety with citizens of all ages

Location: East Toledo Family Center, 1020 Varland, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo

Contacts: Janet Schroeder City of Toledo Janet.Schroeder@toledo.oh.gov 1 419 245 1895

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 5:45 PM Ohio Lt. Gov. Taylor delivers remarks at ScaleUp American launch party – Ohio Lt. Governor Mary Taylor delivers remarks at the third annual ScaleUp America 2017 Entrepreneur Exchange Launch Party

Location: J. Lieu Restaurant and Bar, 6880 High Street, Worthington, OH www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Michael Duchesne Communications Department Michael.Duchesne@governor.ohio.gov 1 614 632 5145

Please RSVP to Michael Duchesne by Tuesday, January 31, 2017 by 2:00 p.m.

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 RPM International Inc: Q3 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.rpminc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=75922&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/RPMintl

Contacts: Barry M. Slifstein RPM International Inc Investor Relations bslifstein@RPMinc.com 1 330 273 5090

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 AFLAC Inc: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck

Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations ir@aflac.com 1 706 596 3264

——————–

Tuesday, Jan. 31 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://investor.scotts.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98364&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MiracleGro

Contacts: Jim King Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Investor Relations jim.king@scotts.com 1 937 578 5622

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 01 9:00 AM AFLAC Inc: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck

Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations ir@aflac.com 1 706 596 3264

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 01 10:00 AM Community meetings on next CPS superintendent – Ray and Associates, on behalf of the Cincinnati Board of Education, hold community meetings to discuss the next Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent at 10:00 AM EST, and 6:00 PM EST

Location: Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, 3458 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.cps-k12.org/

Contacts: Janet Walsh CPS Public Affairs walshja@cps-k12.org 1 513 363 0023

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 01 Owens-Illinois: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.o-i.com/investor_relations.aspx?id=1364 https://twitter.com/OI_is_Glass

Contacts: Jason Bissell Owens-Illinois Investor Relations jason.bissell@o-i.com 1 567 336 2701

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 01 Progressive Corp: Full year 2016 Ex-dividend date – proposed

Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive

Contacts: Marion Brakefield Progressive Corp Investor Relations marion_brakefield@progressive.com 1 440 446 7165

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 01 American Financial Group: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations AFGInvestorRelations@amfin.com 1 513 369 5713

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 02 7:30 AM National Prayer Breakfast – National Prayer Breakfast. Attendees include Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley, Rob Portman, and James Lankford

Location: Washington Hilton, 1919 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC http://thefellowshipfoundation.org/

Contacts: TBD

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 02 8:00 AM Owens-Illinois: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://www.o-i.com/investor_relations.aspx?id=1364 https://twitter.com/OI_is_Glass

Contacts: Jason Bissell Owens-Illinois Investor Relations jason.bissell@o-i.com 1 567 336 2701

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 02 11:00 AM Parker Hannifin: Q2 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=97464&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Aidan Gormley Parker Hannifin Global Communications & Branding aidan.gormley@parker.com 1 216 896 3258

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 02 11:30 AM American Financial Group: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations AFGInvestorRelations@amfin.com 1 513 369 5713

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 02 1:00 PM TourismOhio Advisory Board meeting

Location: the Cardinal Room, 800 East 17th Avenue, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment

Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency Todd.Walker@development.ohio.gov 1 614 644 0247

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 02 6:00 PM Community meeting on next CPS superintendent – Ray and Associates, on behalf of the Cincinnati Board of Education, hold community meeting to discuss the next Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent

Location: Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency, 1740 Langdon Farm Road, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://www.cps-k12.org/

Contacts: Janet Walsh CPS Public Affairs walshja@cps-k12.org 1 513 363 0023

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 02 Parker Hannifin: Q2 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=97464&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Aidan Gormley Parker Hannifin Global Communications & Branding aidan.gormley@parker.com 1 216 896 3258

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 02 – Sunday, Feb. 05 Cincinnati-Dayton RV Super Show

Location: Dayton Airport Expo Center, 3900 McCauley Drive, Vandalia, OH Dayton http://www.gsevents.com/ https://twitter.com/GSMediaEvents

Contacts: Good Sam Events 1 888 452 5742

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio