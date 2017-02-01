BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or dmassey@ap.org.

UPCOMING WEDNESDAY:

AP LEGISLATIVE PREVIEW

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. John Kasich and other statewide and legislative leaders are expected to share their thoughts on the year ahead at a legislative preview session for journalists organized by The Associated Press. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1 a.m., followed by 130-word update after 9:30 a.m. session begins, then 500 words by 1 p.m. AP Photos.

TOP STORIES:

OHIO BUDGET-TAX PLEDGE

COLUMBUS — Conservative activist Grover Norquist says Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s proposed tax reform package is disappointing but technically compliant with his organization’s famous anti-tax pledge. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 410 words, photos.

JAILERS-RAPE LAWSUIT

CINCINNATI — A woman suing staff from a southwest Ohio jail alleges that corrections officers raped her and that nurses withheld her medicine for epilepsy, leaving her with debilitating seizures for days while in custody. By Lisa Cornwell. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 450 words by 7 p.m.

TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-SUPPORTERS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — President Donald Trump’s order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries is playing well in Trump Country, those places that propelled him to the White House. Attorney Terri King says the order has widespread support in her Rust Belt city — Middletown, Ohio. By Jay Reeves. SENT: 715 words, photos, video.

ALSO:

— TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-OHIO: Officials in some Ohio metropolitan areas are opposing President Donald Trump’s order that put the U.S. refugee program on hold and also temporarily banned entries from seven Muslim-majority nations.

TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-UNIVERSITY RESEARCH

BOSTON — Presidents at many U.S. colleges worry that the immigration ban will disrupt research and steer top scientists to competing countries. By Collin Binkley. SENT: 860 words, photos.

AMAZON AIR HUB-KENTUCKY

Kentucky landed a lucrative project Tuesday as e-commerce giant Amazon announced plans to build a worldwide air cargo hub at a northern Kentucky airport south of Cincinnati in a nearly $1.5 billion investment expected to create 2,700 jobs. By Bruce Schreiner and Adam Beam. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 500 words by 7 p.m.

DEATH PENALTY-DNA TESTING

AKRON — A death row inmate seeking DNA testing on a cigarette butt in hopes of being exonerated in a 1990 double murder has appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court. SENT: 280 words, photo.

IN BRIEF:

— CLEVELAND POLICE SHOOT BOY: The NAACP in Cleveland wants a judge to release the full transcript from the grand jury that declined to indict two white Cleveland police officers in the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy playing with a pellet gun.

— BODY FOUND-VACANT HOME: A medical examiner says the body found in a vacant Cleveland home during a search for a 14-year-old girl is “consistent” with that of the missing teen.

— BOOKS-KASICH: Gov. John Kasich, a prominent Republican detractor of President Donald Trump, has a book deal.

— BOY SHOT-CLEVELAND: Cleveland police say a 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the city’s west side, and the source of the gunfire wasn’t immediately clear.

— CRUISE SHIP-BOY ATTACKED: A Toledo man has been sentenced to two years in prison after he participated in an attack on a 13-year-old boy who made a lewd comment to his daughter on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

— INMATE SLAYING-OHIO: An inmate accused of fatally beating a fellow inmate at a state prison in southwestern Ohio has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder.

— CALL SCAM-OHIO: Ohioans are being warned about suspicious calls reported recently in the state from callers asking if those answering the phone can hear them.

— WOMAN KIDNAPPED-SENTENCE: An Ohio man who tracked down his former fiancee in North Dakota and kidnapped her at knifepoint has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

— EXPLODING PACKAGE: An Ohio man who pleaded guilty to injuring a New York state prison guard with a homemade bomb is now facing federal charges for the incident.

— FATAL STABBING: A Toledo man has pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of his mother’s boyfriend.

— ZOO-BABY HIPPO-NAME: A baby hippo born prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo has a name — it’s Fiona

— AIR BASE-SHOOTER TRAINING: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in western Ohio is conducting training drills involving an active shooter scenario this week.

— CEREBRAL PALSY-VERDICT: A federal jury says a Pennsylvania hospital and obstetrician should pay an Ohio couple $14.5 million after delivery mistakes left their son with cerebral palsy.

— POWER PLANT-FATAL FALL: A man has been killed in a fall from a roof at a Dagsboro power plant.

— BBC–ARIZONA-FRANCONA GIFT: Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is donating $1 million to the University of Arizona baseball program, with the money to be put into a capital projects fund

