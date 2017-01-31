Akron-area officials oppose Trump’s immigration order

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — County officials in Akron are opposing President Donald Trump’s order that halted the U.S. refugee program and temporarily banned all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2jP92Be ) reports the Summit County Council voted 9-2 Monday on a resolution opposing the president’s order. It will be sent to Trump and members of Ohio’s congressional delegation.

The council says the county was prepared to accept 700 refugees for the 2017 fiscal year before Trump’s order last week.

Council President John Schmidt says the resolution reflects that Summit County supports the immigrant community.

Schmidt says diversity should, in his words, “be celebrated, not subjugated.”

The president’s order has spurred demonstrations from protesters around Ohio and the country but is playing well in places that propelled Trump to the White House.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com