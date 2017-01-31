Dad sentenced for attack on teen who propositioned daughter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to two years in prison after he participated in an attack upon a 13-year-old boy who made a lewd comment to his daughter on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2klSAJQ ) reports that 33-year-old Jason Lawson, of Toledo, Ohio, and his 31-year-old brother-in-law, Arturo Martinez, refused to let the boy leave the cruise ship’s library after Martinez heard the boy offer Lawson’s daughter a “key chain for her virginity.”

Prosecutors in Broward County, Florida said Lawson did nothing in 2015 as Martinez simulated a sex act on the boy after forcing him to pull down his pants.

Lawson pleaded no contest Friday to charges of child abuse and false imprisonment. He apologized Monday, telling the judge he was embarrassed he didn’t stop the attack.

