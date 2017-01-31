Cleveland police: Boy was shot in leg in possible drive-by

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say a 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the city’s west side, and the source of the gunfire wasn’t immediately clear.

The boy suffered a leg injury that wasn’t considered life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital after the shooting Monday evening.

Police say it is possible the boy was hit in a drive-by shooting, but the circumstances weren’t initially clear. They didn’t immediately release further details, including exactly where the boy was when he was shot.