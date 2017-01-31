Man given 10 years for kidnapping woman

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — An Ohio man who tracked down his former fiancee in North Dakota and kidnapped her at knifepoint has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Omar Toure was earlier found guilty of kidnapping, aggravated assault, terrorizing and reckless endangerment. He appeared in court Monday in Williston where Northwest District Judge David Nelson expressed concern over his apparent lack of remorse.

The Williston Herald (http://bit.ly/2jyybwo ) reports Toure drove from Columbus, Ohio to North Dakota in 2015, tracked down his fiancee, forced her into his car at knifepoint and drove her to Montana.

Defense attorney Keven McCabe says Toure plans to appeal.

___

Information from: Williston Herald, http://www.willistonherald.com