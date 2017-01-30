BC-AP-OH-Ohio AP Legislative-Political Preview,ADVISORY, AP

EDITORS:

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, Feb. 1, when we will host the Ohio Associated Press 2017 Legislative and Political Preview Session.

The meeting is designed to give AP member journalists, particularly those who do not work in Columbus, access to the state’s key leaders during the legislative session. As you know from previous sessions, you’ll go home with spot news stories, as well as plenty of background material for feature stories, columns and editorials.

Gov. John Kaisch, key Senate and House leaders, along with the state’s executive officeholders, will discuss issues important to their offices and constituents. Ohio Democratic Party chairman David Pepper and Republican Party chairwoman Jane Timken will talk about politics in 2017. And Ohio Newspaper Association executive director Dennis Hetzel will address our session.

As in past years, the seminar will be held at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center at 65 S. Front St. in downtown Columbus from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Here is the agenda:

9 a.m.: Registration

9:30 – 10:45 a.m.: Q&A with Senate Finance Chairman Scott Oelslager (R-N. Canton), House Finance Chairman Ryan Smith (R-Gallipolis), Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni (D-Boardman) and House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton)

10:45 – 11 a.m.: Break

11 a.m. – Noon: Gov. John Kasich

Noon – 12:50 p.m.: Lunch

1:00 – 1:30 p.m.: Records update with Ohio Newspaper Association Executive Director Dennis Hetzel

1:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Q&A with Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Auditor Dave Yost

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.: Politics in 2017 with Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper and Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken

The deadline to register is Wednesday, Jan. 25. While there is no charge for the seminar or lunch, register at http://bit.ly/2j9cUcQ so we can ensure an accurate head count for lunch.

The event is being co-sponsored by the Ohio Newspaper Association, Ohio Association of Broadcasters and the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors.

The AP, Columbus