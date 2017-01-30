Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 29.

Sunday, Jan. 29 – Monday, Jan. 30 NAPICS North America Pizza and Ice Cream Show

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.napics.com/ https://twitter.com/NAPICS

Contacts: Debra Seiple NAPICS Trade Show Manager [email protected] 1 877 265 7469

Monday, Jan. 30 10:00 AM Columbus city officials announce amendments to 2017 operating budget – Columbus Council President Zach Klein, President Pro Tem and Finance Committee Chair Priscilla Tyson and members of Council announce amendments to the City of Columbus 2017 operating budget

Location: City Hall, 90 W Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Lee Cole City of Columbus [email protected] 1 614 645 7859 1 614 554 9014

Monday, Jan. 30 1:00 PM Catholic Diocese of Cleveland announces contributions for Catholic education – Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Superintendent of Schools Chris Knight joins Catholic Community Foundation leadership to announce the distribution of more than $1 million to diocesan schools, and announce a new initiative to educate students who are exceptional learners.

Location: Academy of St. Adalbert, 56 St. Adalbert St., Berea, OH www.dioceseofcleveland.org https://twitter.com/dioceseofCLE

Contacts: Robert Tayek Catholic Diocese of Cleveland media and PR [email protected] 1 800 869 6525 x 4460

Tuesday, Jan. 31 8:30 AM Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: Q1 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://investor.scotts.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98364&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MiracleGro

Contacts: Jim King Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 937 578 5622

Tuesday, Jan. 31 10:30 AM Bipartisan Reps. Tom Reed and Tim Ryan keynote ITIF event – ‘What Should the Trump Administration’s Manufacturing Strategy Look Like?’ Information Technology and Innovation Foundation event. House Manufacturing Caucus co-chairs Tom Reed and Tim Ryan keynote, with panel including Deloitte Consulting Supply Chain Strategy Leader Principal Kelly Marchese, McKinsey Global Institute Partner Sree Ramaswamy, and Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation Foundation Chief Economist Cliff Waldman

Location: CVC-268, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC www.itif.org https://twitter.com/ITIFdc

Contacts: ITIF [email protected] 1 202 449 1351

Tuesday, Jan. 31 RPM International Inc: Q3 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.rpminc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=75922&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/RPMintl

Contacts: Barry M. Slifstein RPM International Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 273 5090

Tuesday, Jan. 31 AFLAC Inc: Q4 2016 Results

Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck

Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 706 596 3264

Tuesday, Jan. 31 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: Q1 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://investor.scotts.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98364&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MiracleGro

Contacts: Jim King Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 937 578 5622

