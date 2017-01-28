Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Saturday, Jan. 28.

Saturday, Jan. 28 1:00 PM Columbus City Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds January Community Hours event

Location: Tim Hortons, 60 N. Wilson Road, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

Sunday, Jan. 29 – Monday, Jan. 30 NAPICS North America Pizza and Ice Cream Show

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.napics.com/ https://twitter.com/NAPICS

Contacts: Debra Seiple NAPICS Trade Show Manager [email protected] 1 877 265 7469

Monday, Jan. 30 10:00 AM Columbus city officials announce amendments to 2017 operating budget – Columbus Council President Zach Klein, President Pro Tem and Finance Committee Chair Priscilla Tyson and members of Council announce amendments to the City of Columbus 2017 operating budget

Location: City Hall, 90 W Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Lee Cole City of Columbus [email protected] 1 614 645 7859 1 614 554 9014

Monday, Jan. 30 1:00 PM Catholic Diocese of Cleveland announces contributions for Catholic education – Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Superintendent of Schools Chris Knight joins Catholic Community Foundation leadership to announce the distribution of more than $1 million to diocesan schools, and announce a new initiative to educate students who are exceptional learners.

Location: Academy of St. Adalbert, 56 St. Adalbert St., Berea, OH www.dioceseofcleveland.org https://twitter.com/dioceseofCLE

Contacts: Robert Tayek Catholic Diocese of Cleveland media and PR [email protected] 1 800 869 6525 x 4460

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio