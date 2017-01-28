BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 1:30 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Andrew Welsh-Huggins is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

___

TOP STORIES:

WINDOWS ON DEATH ROW

COLUMBUS — “OK if I take my lunch break now?” a masked executioner says to a colleague trying to insert a syringe into the arm of a death row inmate strapped to a gurney. The scene is depicted in a September 20, 2009, panel by political cartoonist Jeff Danziger and is one of several cartoons in a new exhibit at Ohio State University’s cartoon museum, the world’s largest. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 500 words, AP Photos.

CRUISER CAMERAS-SHERIFFS

WAVERLY, Ohio — A southern Ohio sheriff says a fatal shooting by a former deputy who was recently acquitted of murder prompted his office to install dashboard cameras in its vehicles. Pike County was one of the last of Ohio’s 88 counties to install the cameras in cruisers. SENT: 260 words.

UNIVERSITY-ASSAULT VICTIM SUPPORT

CINCINNATI — A group led by survivors of sexual assault is pressing the University of Cincinnati to do more to support victims. The student-led Students for Survivors sent a list of 10 demands to the university in November. SENT: 420 words.

EXCHANGE-HOLOCAUST HISTORY-SON’S SEARCH

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Growing up, Richard Makowski knew that his father had been imprisoned in a German concentration camp during World War II as an American citizen in Europe suspected of helping Poles resist the Nazis. But he didn’t dare ask for any details because his mother, Anne, warned it would give his dad terrible nightmares. And nobody — least of all him — wanted that. By Encarnacion Pyle. SENT: 850 words. Pursuing AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— ZOO-BABY HIPPO: The Cincinnati Zoo says a prematurely born baby hippo is making progress toward standing on her own.

— OFFICER FATALLY STRUCK: Hundreds of police officers have gathered at a church where a funeral mass is being held to honor a Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty.

— CINCINNATI SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT: A major Ohio school district is seeking community input on the search for a new leader.

— LICENSE PLATE-OHIO: Ohio is offering a license plate for sale that features a new, redesigned image of a northern cardinal.

— MUSEUM-MEMPHIS BELLE: Officials say a famous World War II aircraft will be on public display next year at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton after more than a decade of restoration.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.

MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click “All” or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.