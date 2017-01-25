Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Tuesday, Jan. 24.
——————–
Tuesday, Jan. 24 9:00 AM Fifth Third Bancorp: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird
Contacts: Roberta Jennings / Stacie R. Haas Fifth Third Bancorp Press 1 513 579 4153
——————–
Tuesday, Jan. 24 10:00 AM Ohio Minority Development Financing Advisory Board meeting
Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 South High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment
Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency [email protected] 1 614 644 0247
——————–
Tuesday, Jan. 24 10:00 AM YSU, Humtown, and America Makes cut ribbon on new 3D printer – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel, Humtown Products and America Makes representatives cut ribbon on a new, first-in-Ohio 3D printer that will further advance additive manufacturing in the Mahoning Valley
Location: Humtown Products, 120 Industry Street, Leetonia, OH web.ysu.edu https://twitter.com/youngstownstate
Contacts: Ronald Cole YSU Communications Director [email protected] 1 330 941 3285
——————–
Tuesday, Jan. 24 11:00 AM Members of MoveOn.org, People’s Action and Working Families Party hold rally – Members of MoveOn.org, People’s Action and Working Families Party hold rally to ‘Stop Trump’s #SwampCabinet’, as part of the growing #ResistTrumpTuesdays movement
Location: Portman’s Cleveland office, 1240 East 9th Street, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.cuycpc.org/ https://twitter.com/CuyCPC #SwampCabinet
Contacts: Tristan Rader Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus 1 440 315 2852
——————–
Tuesday, Jan. 24 1:00 PM Ohio Gov. John Kasich honosr Ohio schools ‘leading the way in education innovation’
Location: Cabinet Room, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich
Contacts: Emmalee Kalmbach Ohio Lt. Governor [email protected] 1 614 644 0906
* Please plan to arrive by 12:45 p.m. to check-in * Media must RSVP to [email protected] by 9 a.m. on January 24
——————–
Tuesday, Jan. 24 1:00 PM Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting – Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting, with agenda including reviewing and making recommendations to the Governor for the appointment of members to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Board of Directors
Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 South High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment
Contacts: Todd Walker Ohio Development Services Agency [email protected] 1 614 644 0247
——————–
Tuesday, Jan. 24 3:30 PM City of Toledo designated as a Citizen Engaged Community at media event – City of Toledo designated as a Citizen Engaged Community at a media event. The Public Technology Institute designated the city for its use of technology to improve citizen participation and government performance reporting
Location: 22nd Floor Conference Room, One Government Center, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo
Contacts: Janet Schroeder City of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 245 1895
——————–
Tuesday, Jan. 24 5:30 PM Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted keynotes the pre-March for Life Prayer Rally – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted keynotes the pre-March for Life Prayer Rally hosted by the Dayton Right to Life, 40 Days for Life Dayton Chapter, State Senator Peggy Lehner and State Rep. Niraj Antani
Location: Outside Women’s Medical Center, 1401 East Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.sos.state.oh.us/ https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted
Contacts: Joshua Eck Ohio Secretary of State Media Relations [email protected] 1 614 466 2729
——————–
Tuesday, Jan. 24 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q4 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird
Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424
——————–
Tuesday, Jan. 24 Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 2016 earnings – Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 2016 earnings, for the financial services company
Location: TBD http://www.53.com https://twitter.com/FifthThird
Contacts: Larry Magnesen Fifth Third Bancorp media 1 513 534 8055
——————–
Wednesday, Jan. 25 7:45 AM OSU Sports Medicine hosts inaugural ACL meeting and practicum – Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center hosts inaugural meeting and practicum focusing on the treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries
Location: Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, 2835 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, OH Columbus http://medicalcenter.osu.edu/
Contacts: Alexis Shaw Wexner Medical Center Media Relations [email protected] 1 614 293 3737
——————–
Wednesday, Jan. 25 9:00 AM Huntington Bancshares: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank
Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614.480.4720
——————–
Wednesday, Jan. 25 11:00 AM Ohio Auditor of State Yost releases new tool to help local governments avoid fiscal stress – Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost holds press conference to announce a new tool designed to help all of Ohio’s 247 cities and 88 counties better assess their financial health and make informed budgetary decisions to avoid potential future fiscal stress
Location: Harding Briefing Room, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus https://ohioauditor.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioAuditor
Contacts: Beth Gianforcaro Ohio Auditor of State [email protected] 1 614 644 1111
——————–
Wednesday, Jan. 25 12:00 PM Ohio Lt. Gov. Taylor attends portrait unveiling of former Ohio Senate President Faber – Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof, Lt. Governor Mary Taylor, Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Jim Zehringer, former Ohio Senate President Keith Faber, and former state Rep. Jim Buchy attend unveiling of the official portrait of former Ohio Senate President Keith Faber
Location: Ohio Statehouse Atrium, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiosenate.gov
Contacts: John Fortney Senate Majority Communications [email protected] 1 614 995 1280
——————–
Wednesday, Jan. 25 7:00 PM Catholic Diocese of Cleveland host community prayer and healing service – Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Committee on Race and Office of Ministry to African-American Catholics host prayer service, with the theme ‘In Christ there is no East or West’
Location: Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.dioceseofcleveland.org https://twitter.com/dioceseofCLE
Contacts: Vanessa Griffin Campbell Catholic Diocese of Cleveland [email protected] 1 216 696 6525 x3020
——————–
Wednesday, Jan. 25 Huntington Bancshares: Q4 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank
Contacts: Mark Muth Huntington Bancshares Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614.480.4720
——————–
Wednesday, Jan. 25 American Financial Group: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 369 5713
——————–
Wednesday, Jan. 25 December Results
Location: TBD http://investors.progressive.com/ https://twitter.com/Progressive
Contacts: Marion Brakefield Progressive Corp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 440 446 7165
——————–
Thursday, Jan. 26 9:00 AM American Electric Power: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://www.aep.com/investors/ https://twitter.com/AEPnews
Contacts: Bette Jo Rozsa AEP Managing Director Investor Relations Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 716 2840
——————–
Thursday, Jan. 26 9:00 AM Dayton Civil Service Board meeting
Location: Civil Service Board office, 371. W Second Street, Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton
Contacts: Maurice Evans Dayton Civil Service Board Secretary and Chief Examiner 1 937 333 2300
——————–
Thursday, Jan. 26 11:00 AM Sherwin-Williams: Q4 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams
Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244
——————–
Thursday, Jan. 26 Cloud Nothings begin North American tour – Cloud Nothings begin North American tour * The band’s latest album ‘Life Without Sound’ is released tomorrow
Location: The Beachland Ballroom, 15711 Waterloo Rd, Cleveland, OH Cleveland https://twitter.com/cloudnothings
Contacts: Nick Dierl Liberal Arts [email protected]
——————–
Thursday, Jan. 26 American Electric Power: Q4 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://www.aep.com/investors/ https://twitter.com/AEPnews
Contacts: Bette Jo Rozsa AEP Managing Director Investor Relations Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 716 2840
——————–
Thursday, Jan. 26 Sherwin-Williams: Q4 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams
Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244
_____
