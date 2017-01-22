Classes to resume Tuesday at school where students wounded

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio school district where two students were wounded in a school shooting plans to resume classes Tuesday.

The West Liberty-Salem Schools superintendent posted a message Sunday to the school’s website saying district officials and staff will meet Monday and again Tuesday morning to prepare for the return of students. Classes will start Tuesday on a one-hour delay schedule.

Authorities say a 17-year-old shooter fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Friday morning attack at the high school in West Liberty, 45 miles northwest of Columbus.

Sixteen-year-old student Logan Cole was critically wounded but his condition continues to be stable in a Columbus hospital. A second student was struck but didn’t have life-threatening injuries.

The shooting suspect is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Monday morning.