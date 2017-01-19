AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Ohio News Editor Delano Massey can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]

___

TOP STORIES:

DEATH PENALTY-OHIO

COLUMBUS — Lawyers for death row inmates with upcoming execution dates are filing motions that could lead to more information about Ohio’s supply of lethal drugs. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 500 words, photos.

OHIO STATE-BAND DIRECTOR

COLUMBUS — A fired Ohio State University marching band director drops all his legal claims against the university in exchange for the school agreeing not to try to recover its costs from him. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 490 words, photos.

DEMOLITION DEBRIS DUMP-CLEANUP

EAST CLEVELAND — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency orders a company to remove acres of construction and demolition debris from a residential neighborhood in East Cleveland after determining the site was an open dump rather than the recycling facility it claimed to be. SENT: 250 words.

IN BRIEF:

— AMISH BUGGY-FATAL CRASH: A man riding in a horse-drawn Amish buggy was killed when the buggy and a truck crashed in northeast Ohio.

— BOAT CAPSIZES-LAKE ERIE: A coroner has identified the man presumed drowned in November after a boat capsized in Lake Erie east of Cleveland.

— CHILD HIT-COACH CHARGED: An assistant youth football coach accused of hitting an 11-year-old in the stomach at a youth football game last year in northeast Ohio has been charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct.

— XGR–CHARTER SCHOOLS: A non-partisan think-tank in Ohio that advocates for quality charter schools says implementation of the 2015 law cracking down on the industry appears to be on the right track.

— FLU SEASON: Ohio health officials say influenza-like illness has become widespread around the state for the first time this flu season.

— AUTOMATED VEHICLES-COALITION: State government, universities and researchers in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania are teaming up on efforts to develop connected and automated vehicles.

— OFF-DUTY COP SHOOTS INTRUDER: Investigators say an off-duty Columbus police sergeant shot and wounded an intruder who tried to break into his central Ohio home.

— BUS DRIVERS STRIKE-DAYTON: The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority and the union representing its drivers and mechanics have approved a new contract after a four-day public transportation strike in the southwest Ohio city last week.

— TRUMP INAUGURATION-OHIO: The Ohio National Guard says it is sending about 20 soldiers and airmen to provide support services for President-elect Donald Trump’s Friday inauguration in Washington.

— OHIO OFFICER SHOT: A police officer who was fatally shot is being remembered by his central Ohio village one year later.

— EX-COACH-SENTENCE: A former University of Dayton coach who was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide has been sentenced to four years in prison.

— CLEVELAND OFFICER-SEXUAL ASSAULT: The Cleveland police officer charged with pistol-whipping and raping his girlfriend in Parma last week was previously arrested for attempting to force an acquaintance to kiss him years ago in the suburban city.

— HOUSING-DISABILITY DISCRIMINATION: A federal lawsuit accuses a housing authority in northeastern Ohio of wrongly discriminating by denying a family housing on the basis of disability.

— PIPELINE PROJECTS-CUYAHOGA FALLS: Dominion East Ohio plans to replace more than 15,000 feet of the utility’s aging gas pipelines in Cuyahoga Falls.

— UC-GHERY BUILDING RENOVATION: The University of Cincinnati plans to renovate a uniquely designed campus building that was the brainchild of renowned American architect Frank Gehry.

— GREAT LAKES-WATER QUALITY: A report by a U.S.-Canadian agency says the two nations are behind schedule on identifying chemical pollutants in the Great Lakes and developing strategies to deal with them.

