Ohio Daybook

——————–

Saturday, Jan. 14 12:00 PM Annual World House Party to celebrate MLK in Dayton – Annual World House Party for youth, to celebrate the civil rights achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and to inspire young people to create positive change in their communities, sponsored by Dayton Human Relations Council and DECA Middle School

Location: 110 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton

Contacts: Erica Fields Human Relations Council 1 937 333 1403

——————–

Saturday, Jan. 14 – Tuesday, Jan. 17 American Bus Association Marketplace

Location: Huntington Convention Center, Cleveland, OH Cleveland http://www.buses.org/ https://twitter.com/AmericanBusAssn

Contacts: American Bus Association [email protected] 1 202 842 1645

——————–

Saturday, Jan. 14 – Monday, Jan. 16 TAPPI/PIMA Student Summit

Location: The Westin Cincinnati, 21 E 5th St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati www.tappi.org https://twitter.com/TAPPITWEETS

Contacts: TAPPI [email protected] 1 770 446 1400

——————–

Sunday, Jan. 15 Cardinal Health Inc: Q2 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Matt Blake Cardinal Health Investor Relations [email protected] 1 61 757 3996

——————–

Monday, Jan. 16 7:30 AM Former Columbus Mayor Coleman keynotes 32nd Annual MLK Birthday Breakfast – 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Breakfast, featuring keynote speaker former Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman

Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.mlkjrbreakfast.com/

Contacts: Bert Castle Martin Luther King Breakfast Committee [email protected] 1 614 252 0868

——————–

Monday, Jan. 16 9:00 AM University of Toledo host MLK Unity Celebration event – University of Toledo host Martin Luther King Unity Celebration event, with the theme ‘Reconciliation through Service: Education, Social Justice and Religion’ named in honor of the three pillars that defined the philosophy of the civil rights leader who created a nonviolent social movement that changed the course of American history. Event features keynote speaker actress Donzaleigh Abernathy, and recognition of MLK Scholarship recipients and African-American Leadership Council of United Way Scholarship Awards

Location: Savage Arena, 2025 Douglas Rd, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo

Contacts: Christine Billau University of Toledo 1 419 530 2077

——————–

Monday, Jan. 16 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

_____

