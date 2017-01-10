The Latest: Testimony ends in hearing on Ohio execution plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Ohio’s plans for the execution of a condemned child killer and a hearing over the constitutionality of the state’s new lethal injection process. (all times local):

5:40

Testimony in a hearing over the constitutionality of Ohio’s new lethal injection process has concluded for the day in federal court in Dayton.

At issue is a three-drug method similar to one the state used for many years but which now includes a type of sedative involved in troubling executions previously in Ohio and Arizona.

The magistrate judge is expected to rule soon because the state plans to use the new method to put a condemned child killer to death next month.

Death penalty defense attorneys are challenging the use of midalozam (mih-DAY’-zoh-lam), a sedative whose effectiveness at putting inmates into complete unconsciousness has been questioned.

Prison system attorneys say experts disagree on how the drug will work.

The hearing Monday will continue Tuesday on some evidence.

___

10:56

Records show Ohio has obtained repeat supplies of the lethal drugs it plans to use on a condemned child killer next month.

The inventory logs obtained by The Associated Press through a records request also show Ohio has enough drugs to carry out multiple executions.

The logs showing supplies obtained in September and October don’t identify the source of the drugs, which are protected by an Ohio law shielding such information.

The state plans to execute Ronald Phillips on Feb. 15 for the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in Akron.

The execution would be Ohio’s first in three years and the second to use midazolam (mih-DAY’-zoh-lam), a type of sedative that has been used in previously troublesome executions in Ohio and Arizona.