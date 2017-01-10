Jury selection to continue in murder trial of Ohio ex-deputy

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A court official says jury selection in the murder trial of a former southern Ohio sheriff’s deputy is expected continue into a second day.

A court official says jury selection is to continue Tuesday in ex-deputy Joel Jenkins’ trial in Waverly. Jenkins was on duty working for the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in March 2015 when a fleeing driver in a high-speed chase was fatally shot.

Jenkins has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and reckless homicide in 26-year-old Robert Rooker’s death.

Jenkins also is charged in another fatal shooting case not set for trial yet. Jenkins has said he was showing neighbor Jason Brady a gun when it went off accidentally in December 2015.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter in Brady’s death.