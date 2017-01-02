Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Monday, Jan. 02.

Monday, Jan. 02 Huntington Bancshares: Q4 2015 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.investquest.com/iq/h/hban/ https://twitter.com/Huntington_Bank

Contacts: Todd Beekman Huntington BancsharesInvestor Relations 1 614 480 3878

Tuesday, Jan. 03 8:30 AM Swearing-in ceremony for Ohio State Rep.-elect Greenspan – Oath of Office ceremony for Ohio State Rep.-elect Dave Greenspan, featuring ceremonial swearing-in, complimentary tour of the State House, and official opening session of the 132nd General Assembly

Location: Vern Riffe State Office Tower, 77 South High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://davegreenspan.com/ https://twitter.com/DaveGreenspan

Contacts: George Phillips Dave Greenspan for Ohio [email protected] 1 440 520 9828

Tuesday, Jan. 03 9:00 AM Cleveland Mayor Jackson swears-in city officials – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson swears in Duane Deskins as the city’s first Chief of Prevention, Intervention, and Opportunity for Youth and Young Adults (9:00 AM EST), and later swears-in the Chief of Sustainability (1:00 PM EST)

Location: Mayor’s Red Room, 601 Lakeside Ave., Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.city.cleveland.oh.us

Contacts: Daniel Williams Cleveland Mayor’s Office [email protected] 1 216 664 2223

Tuesday, Jan. 03 Macy’s Inc: Q4 2015 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://www.macysinc.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Macys

Contacts: Susan Robinson Macy’s Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 579 7028

