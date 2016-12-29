Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 28 10:00 AM Catholic Diocese of Cleveland hold ‘important news conference’

Location: Diocesan offices, Cathedral Sq. Plaza, 1404 East 9th St., Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.dioceseofcleveland.org https://twitter.com/dioceseofCLE

Contacts: Robert Tayek Catholic Diocese of Cleveland media and PR [email protected] 1 800 869 6525 x 4460

Please arrive no later than 9:45am

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 28 3:00 PM Ohio AG DeWine’s public schedule – Ohio Attorney General swears in Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier and Jackson County Coroner Alice Frazier, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 350 Portsmouth St., Jackson (3:00 PM EST); swears in Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, 116 S. Market St., Waverly (4:30 PM EST); and participates in swearing-in ceremony for Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett, with Ohio state Rep. Kyle Koehler also delivering remarks, Clark County Fairgrounds, 4122 Laybourne Rd, Springfield (7:00 PM EST)

Location: Jackson http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Home https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Dan Tierney Ohio Attorney General Spokesperson [email protected] 1 614 466 3840 Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer [email protected] 1 614 466 3840

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 28 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird

Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 29 5:00 PM Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours

Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library, 1061 W. Town St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 29 Cardinal Health Inc: Q2 2017 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.cardinalhealth.com/events.cfm https://twitter.com/cardinalhealth

Contacts: Corey Kerr Cardinal Health Media Relations [email protected] 1 61 757 3383

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 29 Lincoln Electric Holdings: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=100845&p=irol-news

Contacts: Amanda Butler Lincoln Electric Holdings Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 383 2534

——————–

Thursday, Dec. 29 Worthington Industries: Q2 2017 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.worthingtonindustries.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98793&p=irol-IRHome

Contacts: Cathy Lyttle Worthington Worthington Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 438 3077

——————–

Friday, Dec. 30 8:30 AM Swearing-in ceremony for Montgomery County Commissioners Judy Dodge and Debbie Lieberman

Location: Montgomery County Business Solutions Center, 1435 Cincinnati Street, Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.mcohio.org/

Contacts: Cathy Petersen Montgomery County [email protected] 1 937 224 3831

——————–

Friday, Dec. 30 DSW Inc: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://investors.dswshoe.com/index.php https://twitter.com/DSWShoeLovers

Contacts: Christina Cheng DSW Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 855 893 5691

_____

Keywords: Daybook, Ohio