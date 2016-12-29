2020 execution date set for Ohio killer of 84-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled a 2020 execution date for a death row inmate convicted of killing an 84-year-old man during a robbery.

Court records show Lawrence Landrum killed Harold White at his home near Chillicothe on Sept. 19, 1985, after White caught Landrum and a juvenile accomplice stealing money and medication from his apartment.

The records say Landrum bragged about the killing afterward.

The high court on Wednesday set a Feb. 12, 2020, execution date for the 55-year-old Landrum.

A Ross County jury convicted Landrum of aggravated murder and a judge sentenced him to death.

Landrum’s execution is not certain even four years out because of continuing appeals and the state’s difficulties obtaining execution drugs.