AP-OH–Ohio APME Contest,ADVISORY, OH

EDITORS:

NEWS DIRECTORS:

The 2016 Ohio Associated Press Media Editors annual newspaper and broadcast contest is now open and the online platform is available for uploading entries.

Contest rules are posted at http://discover.ap.org/contests/ohio. We will not be mailing out the materials, so please share this link with those at your newspapers or stations who will be submitting or compiling entries.

Newspapers: Instructions for newspapers on using the digital platform are at the Better Newspaper Contest website: https://betternewspapercontest.com/2016-ohio-apme-newspaper. The temporary password is Newspaper1.

Broadcasters: Instructions for broadcast stations on using the digital platform are at the Better Newspaper Contest website: http://betternewspapercontest.com/2016-ohio-apme-broadcast. The temporary password is Broadcast1.

New this year: Payment for contest entries must be made via credit card through the BetterBNC platform. Entry fees are due by the contest deadline date of January 13, 2017.

In addition to the change in entry fee payment, there have been many updates or changes to the contest categories. Please be sure to refer to the contest rules prior to submitting your entries.

If you have questions, please contact Contest Coordinator Barbara Reed at [email protected] or 614.607.3282.