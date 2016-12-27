Obama approves funding for Ohio-made military vehicles

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — President Barack Obama has signed off on funding for two military vehicles made in northwestern Ohio.

The $1.2 billion will go toward production of the Abrams tank and Stryker armored vehicle. Both are made at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima (LY’-mah).

Obama on Saturday signed the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act that includes money for the two Ohio-made military vehicles.

Just three years ago that plant was on shaky footing amid numerous threats to its federal funding.

But millions have been spent on recent upgrades at the plant to get it ready to make next-generation tanks now in development.