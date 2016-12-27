Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Monday, Dec. 26.

——————–

Tuesday, Dec. 27 11:30 AM Hamilton Board of County Commissioners special meeting – Hamilton Board of County Commissioners special meeting, to convene an executive session in accordance with RC 121.22 (G)(3) to conduct a conference with an attorney for the public body concerning the subject of MSD

Location: 138 East Court St, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://hamilton-co.org/hc/default.asp https://twitter.com/HamiltonCntyOH

Contacts: Jacqueline Panioto Hamilton County, OH [email protected] 1 513 946 4414

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 28 7:00 PM Ohio AG DeWine participates in swearing-in ceremony for Sheriff Deborah Burchett – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine participates in swearing-in ceremony for Sheriff Deborah Burchett. Event features guest speaker Ohio state Rep. Kyle Koehler

Location: Champions Center, Clark County Fairgrounds, 4122 Laybourne Rd, Springfield, OH Springfield http://www.clarkcountyohio.gov/

Contacts: Michael Combs Clark County Sheriff’s Office 1 937 521 2073

——————–

Wednesday, Dec. 28 Fifth Third Bancorp: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date

Location: TBD http://ir.53.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=72735&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FifthThird

Contacts: Jim Eglseder Fifth Third Bancorp Investor Relations 1 513 534 8424

_____

