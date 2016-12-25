OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-19-28-36-39-44, Kicker: 9-0-6-7-3-7

(six, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-four; Kicker: nine, zero, six, seven, three, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $6.7 million

Estimated jackpot: $85 million

3-2-4

(three, two, four)

4-4-4

(four, four, four)

6-6-6-5

(six, six, six, five)

8-3-7-9

(eight, three, seven, nine)

5-3-8-9-4

(five, three, eight, nine, four)

4-4-2-8-9

(four, four, two, eight, nine)

28-38-42-51-52, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-two; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

05-10-15-25-32

(five, ten, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000