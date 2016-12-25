Best-selling author returning to Ohio to try to help

CINCINNATI (AP) — After writing about the problems facing the people he grew up with, best-selling author J.D. Vance is going back to his home state of Ohio to help do something about it.

Vance’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” is about his life in the Rust Belt city of Middletown and also in rural Kentucky. The novel was among the year’s most prominent nonfiction books, spending 20 weeks on the New York Times list.

It drew extra attention because of Vance’s insights into the support Donald Trump’s candidacy drew from the struggling white working class of his upbringing.

The Yale-educated Silicon Valley investor now wants to do more than talk and is starting a nonprofit called Our Ohio Renewal to address issues such as upward mobility and the opioid epidemic.