OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

21-30-39-60-69, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 5

(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-nine, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: five)

3-3-9

(three, three, nine)

8-2-1

(eight, two, one)

8-1-4-6

(eight, one, four, six)

6-2-2-0

(six, two, two, zero)

9-9-1-1-3

(nine, nine, one, one, three)

8-9-4-0-5

(eight, nine, four, zero, five)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

11-12-19-31-37

(eleven, twelve, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000