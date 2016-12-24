Cleveland police ID officer after toddler son dies

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police have identified a veteran Cleveland officer whose 2-year-old son died after apparently shooting himself with his father’s service weapon.

A Cleveland police statement Saturday morning says the investigation is in its early stages and that there have been no arrests made.

Police identify the officer as 54-year-old Jose Pedro, hired in 1993.

Officers responded to a home in the northeast Ohio city around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the child was taken to a hospital where he died from his injury.

Neighbors told reporters that the child’s older brother came running out of the house yelling for someone to call 911 because his brother had just shot himself.

Police didn’t release any other details immediately.