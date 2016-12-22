Cincinnati’s blood inventory sits below 70 percent capacity

CINCINNATI (AP) — Health officials say Cincinnati’s inventory of donated blood as it currently stands would not be sufficient in the event of a mass casualty event.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2id62yM ) recent years have seen the Hoxworth Blood Center’s inventory dwindle below 70 percent capacity.

Blood inventory is needed for victims of accidents, people undergoing surgery or transplants and those who have cancer or other diseases.

The Blood Center requires 300 units of blood each day to meet the needs of patients in 30 local hospitals. Donors provide one pint of blood, which is roughly the equivalent of one unit.

A spokesperson for the Blood Center says it would have to import blood from Kentucky and Indiana if a mass casualty event were to occur in Cincinnati.

