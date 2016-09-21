AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or APColumbus@ap.org. Kantele Franko is on the desk. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, interim news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or awelsh@ap.org.

TOP STORIES:

BOEHNER’S NEW JOB

CINCINNATI — Former House Speaker John Boehner will be returning to Washington for a new job, joining a prominent legal and lobbying firm. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 250 words, photo.

HIRED KILLING-WRONG HOUSE

CHARDON — A man has been convicted of aggravated murder and other charges in a 2006 contract killing in which a hired killer went to the wrong Ohio home and killed someone with the same name as the intended target. SENT: 290 words.

CAMPAIGN 2016-EARLY VOTING

WASHINGTON — Seven weeks before Election Day, the earliest numbers from advance voting for president show initial strength for Hillary Clinton in swing state North Carolina, good news for Donald Trump in battleground Iowa and a record number of requests for ballots in Ohio. By Hope Yen. SENT: 750 words, photos.

OVERTIME EXPANSION-LAWSUIT

LAS VEGAS — A coalition of 21 states, including Ohio, is suing the U.S. Department of Labor over a new rule that would make more higher-earning workers eligible for overtime pay. By Michelle Rindels. SENT: 400 words.

STATE UNEMPLOYMENT

WASHINGTON — Unemployment rates in U.S. presidential swing states, including Florida and North Carolina, mostly fell in August compared with a year ago. By Christopher S. Rugaber. SENT: 300 words, photos.

TV-SIMON VS HANNITY

NEW YORK — Television producer David Simon and Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity are tossing vulgarities at each other on social media. SENT: 170 words, photos.

HELLISH SUMMER

WASHINGTON — This summer’s weather was relentless and hellish, crowded with the type of record-smashing extremes that scientists have long warned about. Cleveland is among 12 U.S. cities that had their warmest summers ever. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 880 words, photos, graphics.

HEROIN-FOSTER CARE

COLUMBUS — Child welfare advocates in Ohio say children have become the “invisible victims” of the opioid crisis as more kids are put into foster care and funding for children services agencies falls short. SENT: 480 words.

IN BRIEF:

— GOP 2016-CONVENTION-FUNDRAISING: New elections filings show a local nonpartisan host committee for the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland exceeded its $64 million fundraising goal, despite being a few million short the week of the event.

— OHIO TROOPER KILLED: The public wake and funeral for a veteran Ohio trooper who was struck and killed on a Cleveland interstate have been moved to a local college.

— POLICE-ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING: An attorney for a girl shot in the leg when a Columbus policeman fired at a dog says the family’s $780,000 settlement with the city holds police accountable for an “error in judgment.”

— JPMORGAN CHASE CEO-POVERTY: The chairman and chief executive officer of the largest bank in the U.S. will talk about how to fight poverty in Cincinnati.

— REGIONAL JAIL DISPUTE: A northwest Ohio jail has approved a tentative deal to let Toledo resume sending its code violators there and it’s allowing its attorney to demand a $1.1 million payment it never received for a 60-day period where the jail housed the city’s inmates.

— COLLEGE CREDIT PROGRAM: The state says more than 52,000 students participated during the first full year of a statewide program that allows Ohio middle- and high-schoolers to earn free college credit.

— LAWMAKER RESIGNS: A Republican state lawmaker from northwest Ohio plans to resign in two weeks to work for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

— MACY’S-HOLIDAY HIRING: Macy’s plans to hire about 83,000 people for the busy holiday shopping season, about equal to the number of hires last year.

— BICYCLING ADVOCATE STRUCK: A Cleveland cycling advocate who was riding her bicycle to Seattle was critically injured when she was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 2 in northwestern Montana.

— CINCINNATI OKTOBERFEST-ATTENDANCE: Cincinnati police estimate 650,000 people attended the city’s annual Oktoberfest Zinzinnati over the weekend, tying previous attendance records.

