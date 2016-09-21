Macy’s to hire about 83,000 holiday workers

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s plans to hire about 83,000 people for the busy holiday shopping season, about equal to the number of hires last year.

The new hires will work at Macy’s or Bloomingdale’s department stores, call centers or at the company’s facilities that ship products to stores and to online shoppers.

Other retailers have already announced their hiring plans. Kohl’s Corp. plans to hire more than 69,000 additional workers for the holidays. Target Corp. says it will hire more than 70,000.

Macy’s Inc., based in Cincinnati, has about 880 stores.