Court OKs rule that lets Ohio attorneys advise on pot law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has adopted a rule change to let attorneys counsel clients seeking to comply with the state’s new medical marijuana law.

The high court says the amendment adopted Tuesday allows attorneys to help clients navigate the law, what it permits and how it’s implemented. It also says lawyers in such circumstances should advise clients regarding related federal law.

The change comes after the court’s professional conduct board said attorneys can’t ethically provide services to people setting up medical marijuana-related businesses because of federal prohibitions on the drug. Using, growing and selling marijuana remains a federal crime.

Ohio’s medical marijuana law took effect Sept. 8 but won’t be fully operational for two years.